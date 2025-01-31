Rangers acquire JT Miller from Canucks for package including Filip Chytil

Jan 3, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller (9) reaches for the flying puck against the Nashville Predators in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

It’s official. J.T. Miller is getting an encore on Broadway.

The New York Rangers acquired the star forward, along with defenseman Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Filip Chytil, prospect Victor Mancini and a protected 2025 first-round draft pick, as first reported by Larry Brooks of the New York Post.

The draft pick is top-13 protected, meaning if the Rangers are in the top 13 of the draft this summer, it becomes an unprotected first-rounder next year.

Miller had been scratched from Vancouver’s game on Friday against the Dallas Stars, which provided first indication that a trade was imminent. The 31-year-old had a full no-movement clause, which he waived to head back to the Blueshirts.

The Rangers had been rumored to have been in on Miller on multiple occasions this season. Most recently, the two sides nearly came to an agreement prior to Vancouver’s Jan. 18 game against the Edmonton Oilers. The Canucks considered holding Miller out of that game, but the trade fell through.

The Rangers returned to the negotiation table on Friday, according to Cam Robinson, the content director and director of film scouting at Elite Prospects.

Miller, who was originally drafted by the Rangers 15th overall in 2011, returns to the franchise he began his NHL career with. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Blueshirts, but reached new heights in Vancouver, scoring 30 or more goals in each of his last three seasons, including a career-best 37 goals and 103 points last year.

Amidst dysfunction within the Canucks’ ranks this year, Miller has just nine goals with 26 assists in 40 games.

For more on JT Miller and the Rangers, visit AMNY.com