Mets’ Juan Soto shifting to left field in 2026

The New York Mets’ outfield is going to look even more different than previously anticipated, as superstar right-fielder Juan Soto will shift to left in 2026, president of baseball operations David Stearns announced Tuesday.

“Over the last month or so, as [manager Carlos Mendoza] and Juan were talking about the season, Juan was working out in left field because he’s gonna play left field for the [Dominican Republic] at the World Baseball Classic,” Stearns said. “As they had their conversations, he felt really comfortable there. It made sense for us from a roster perspective, so we’re gonna go forward with it, and everyone is on board with it.”

Soto has primarily played right field in recent years, including 157 during his debut season with the Mets last season. But he has plenty of experience in left, having started 458 big-league games there.

“Not something we had really contemplated coming into the offseason,” Stearns said. “But as we’ve had conversations over the last month, it made sense for all involved.”

Soto now technically replaces Brandon Nimmo in left, after the long-time Met was traded to the Texas Rangers in November for second baseman Marcus Semien. The right-field vacancy will now become a significant competition in spring training, with the club’s No. 2 prospect, Carson Benge, expected to get every chance to win that job out of camp.

Brett Baty and Tyrone Taylor will also be in the mix for time in right field. Baty is expected to be the Mets’ super-utility man after the departure of Jeff McNeil, as he will spend the spring also playing first, second, and third base. Taylor is the primary backup center fielder after Stearns acquired Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox last month for Luisangel Acuna.

