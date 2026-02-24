Juan Soto’s MVP comments adding larger expectations to Mets star’s plate

Feb 21, 2026; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets left fielder Juan Soto (22) returns to the dugout after his at bat against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Juan Soto is no stranger to lofty promises.

After signing his historic 15-year, $765 million contract to join the New York Mets, he talked about building a “dynasty” with a franchise that has won the World Series just twice and has made the postseason in consecutive years on only two occasions.

On Monday, the sentiment was not nearly as historic, but still a tall order. The 27-year-old, who is one of the best hitters in the game and of this generation already, wants to dethrone Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani from his throne as perennial MVP.

“I’ve just got to beat him,” Soto said. “Definitely, it’s not going to be easy, but I’ve got to find a way to beat him.”

The slugging pitcher, who became the first man in MLB history two years ago to have a 50/50 season, has won the NL MVP in each of his first two years in the league since joining the Dodgers. He has won three straight overall and four in the last five.

Soto was not far behind Ohtani in his first year as a Met. He put forth one of his finest all-around offensive seasons of his already distinguished career, slashing .263/.396/.525 (.921 OPS) with a career-high 43 home runs, 105 RBI, and league-leading figures in stolen bases (38) and walks (127).

He finished third in the NL MVP voting to Ohtani, who slashed .282/.392/.622 (1.014 OPS) with 55 home runs, 102 RBI, and a 2.87 ERA with 62 strikeouts across 14 starts. Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, who led the NL with 56 home runs and 132 RBI, finished second.

Those offensive stat lines are what Soto is striving for.

“I feel like in every standpoint [I can improve],” he said. “Everybody knows about walks and everything, but I try to keep showing power, I try to bring the average a little bit higher. When you see seasons like guys in the past have had, you tell yourself you have to be up there to be one of the greatest. That’s what we’re trying to do every year.”

An MVP trophy is the most notable piece of silverware missing from Soto’s trophy cabinet. A World Series winner in 2019 with the Washington Nationals, he has six top-10 finishes in the MVP race, including a second-place finish to Bryce Harper in 2021 and a third-place finish in the AL race in his lone year with the New York Yankees in 2024.

If Soto reaches that mark, it certainly bodes well for the Mets, who enter 2026 with a revamped roster following a remarkable collapse and surprising postseason whiff last season. But this is what the best players in the world do; they state intentions of raising an already elite level of play and, at times, carry their team in the process.

That is what Steve Cohen and the Mets paid all that cash for. Now, it comes with a warning for Ohtani.

“I’m going to be there every year, too,” Soto said. So he better keep doing what he’s doing, because I’m coming.”

