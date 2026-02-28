Red Bull New York signing Julián Bazán to fill center-back void

Aug 30, 2025; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; A general view of a game ball before the match between the New York Red Bulls and the Columbus Crew at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Red Bull New York is signing 20-year-old Colombian center back Julián Bazán from Deportivo Pereira, a source confirms with amNewYork on Saturday.

Bazan has made 24 appearances for the Colombian U-20 national team, which included caps at the U-20 World Cup last year. Early expectations are that he will immediately slot in as New York’s new starting center-back alongside Robert Voloder or Justin Che.

Red Bull had been in dire need of bolstering its center-back situation after parting ways with three of their more experienced options during the offseason. Former captain Sean Nealis was traded to DC United, Alexander Hack was shown the door, and Noah Eile was sold to English Championship side Bristol City for a club-record fee.

Voloder, previously of Sporting Kansas City, was the only other natural center back brought in by head of sport Julian de Guzman. Che is a right back with an abundance of experience playing in the center at the FC Dallas and Bayern Munich academies. This move, though, allows Red Bull to move him back to his natural position.

More importantly, the club can utilize Dylan Nealis as a depth option, as the natural right back can also slot in out wide or in the middle. Red Bull has brought in an influx of young defenders to play out wide, following up the Che signing with the acquisition of Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty from CF Montreal. It also completed a six-month loan deal to bring in Red Bull Leipzig’s 19-year-old youngster, Joyeux Masanka Bungi, until June 30. He is most likely to see time at left back.

