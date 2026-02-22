Julian Hall scores twice, Red Bull down Orlando 2-1 in Michael Bradley’s debut

Feb 21, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Julian Hall (16) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first half against Orlando City SC at Inter & Co Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Behind a first-half brace from 17-year-old Julian Hall, Red Bull New York opened their 2026 MLS season with a 2-1 victory over Orlando City at Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday night.

In his managerial debut, head coach Michael Bradley put his trust in youth, and through 90 minutes, that faith paid off. Hall was also joined in the starting lineup by 16-year-old midfielder Adri Mehmeti and 17-year-old Matthew Dos Santos.

From the opening whistle, the Red Bulls’ high intensity would set the tone for the match. A constant wave of high-pressure and direct attacks put Orlando under constant pressure.

The early pressure proved fruitful, as the Red Bulls scored seven minutes into the match. Cade Cowell drove forward on the right-hand flank and found Emil Forsberg, who rounded goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and squared the ball for Hall to finish into an open net.

The Red Bulls’ young, energetic lineup pressed relentlessly, disrupting Orlando’s buildup and creating several chances to show for it. Hall nearly doubled the lead in the 11th minute, but an offside call chalked the goal off.

Hall struck again in the 40th minute after a Forsberg corner led to a scramble in the box. Mehmeti, making his debut, was first to react and found Hall with a low cross. He finished from close range, giving the Red Bulls a commanding 2-0 lead at the break.

By halftime, the Red Bulls had complete control of the game, limiting Orlando to just two attempts, compared to their 13.

The second half would shape up to be a more even affair, with Orlando showing signs of life following a double substitution.

Orlando appeared to have cut the lead to 1 in the 50th minute thanks to a debut goal from Griffin Dorsey, but it was disallowed for a handball. The Red Bulls became more open at the back in the second half, but they continued to respond with quick transitions from Cade Cowell and Jorge Ruvalcaba.

The remainder of the second half was a back-and-forth affair with both keepers making spectacular saves. Ethan Horvath, in his MLS debut, kept the Red Bulls ahead with four crucial saves. Orlando finally broke through the Red Bulls’ defense and scored in stoppage time courtesy of Tiago, but it was merely a consolation as the final whistle blew seconds later.

In their first match of the season, the Red Bulls displayed what to expect from a Michael Bradley side, blending high-energy pressing with quick transitional play. Hall’s brace will make the headlines, but it was Horvath’s commanding presence between the sticks that earned him player of the match honors.

The Red Bulls will look to build on their opening night display in their home opener against the New England Revolution on Feb 28.

