Justin Fields ‘did everything that we needed’ in Jets’ preseason opener

Aug 9, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) runs the ball for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers defensive end Lukas Van Ness (90) during the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The new-look Jets started off on the right foot with a 30-10 win in their preseason opener over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night, and quarterback Justin Fields eased some anxieties in the process.

The fifth-year quarterback, preparing for his first season as the man under center for Gang Green, completed 3-of-4 passes for 42 yards and added a 13-yard rushing touchdown, which capped off New York’s opening drive of the night.

“I thought Justin got the guys in and out of the huddle,” new head coach Aaron Glenn said. “I thought [offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand] did a really good job getting the play calls in so the guys could play with tempo and play fast. It was good to see Justin use his legs also. We know he has that in his bag. The thing I think he showed for the most part is we can call the play, we have a shot, and it’s a shot out there, he can check it down. He did a really good job of that, so he was patient.

“He did everything that we needed to get this win, and for him to be the quarterback that we know that he can be.”

Fields led the Jets on a 10-play, 79-yard drive to open the game, hitting Tyler Johnson for a 12-yard connection on a 3rd-&-5, and Andrew Beck for completions of 12 and 24 yards.

“My biggest thing was taking what the defense gave me,” the quarterback said. “I think with a new team like this, everybody’s kind of new, new offense and everything. I think it was important for us to get out on the field. Practice isn’t the same as a game, so it was nice getting… the stadium feel.”

The strong play comes after New York’s offense was the target of some significant uncertainty last week after three consecutive poor showings during training camp. After failing to hold down jobs with the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers, Fields received a two-year, $40 million contract to provide the Jets with something they have not had in decades: a franchise quarterback.

“I’ve learned over the years that no matter what you do, everyone’s going to have an opinion of you,” Fields said. “Opinions don’t matter, whether they’re good or bad. You just have to take a reality check sometimes, and the only people’s opinions that matter to me are the guys in the building.”

For more on Justin Fields and the Jets, visit AMNY.com