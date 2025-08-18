Justin Fields’ anemic preseason showing adding to Jets’ worries ahead of Week 1

In two very brief appearances in as many preseason games for the Jets, Justin Fields has provided little razzle or dazzle — going a combined 4 for 9 in passing attempts for just 46 yards. That translates to a 60.41 quarterback rating, which won’t fly in the NFL or any pro league.

Sure, it’s only preseason — but for the woebegone New York Jets and their fans, it’s never too early to start worrying about the starting quarterback.

In two very brief appearances in as many preseason games, Justin Fields has provided little razzle or dazzle — going a combined 4 for 9 in passing attempts for just 46 yards, with no passing touchdowns and just one rushing score. That translates to a 60.41 quarterback rating, which won’t fly in the NFL or any pro league.

Most of those successful passing attempts came in the first preseason game against the Buffalo Bills; on Saturday night against the New York Giants, Fields went only 1 for 5 for five yards before his night was through.

An undrafted rookie quarterback, Brady Cook, threw the only passing touchdown on the night for the Jets in their 31-12 loss to Big Blue. Third-stringer Adrian Martinez was under center much of the contest, going 12 for 21 with 114 yards and an interception.

Barring some unforeseen circumstance, you won’t see Cook or Martinez supplanting Fields as the Jets’ starting quarterback. The 26-year-old veteran Fields will get the ball when the first game that counts gets underway in Week 1 against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their new quarterback, former Jet Aaron Rodgers.

So far, Fields’ unflashy performances in two preseason games have inspired little confidence among some Jets fans and critics that he’s the right man to lead Gang Green into a new era under new head coach Aaron Glenn — and especially to their first playoff berth in 15 years.

Not that Fields feels the same way. In an interview with The Athletic, Fields acknowledged that there’s room for improvement, but that the Jets are in “a solid spot.”

“I’m always going to say we need to improve, we have room to improve,” Fields was quoted in The Athletic. “You guys can ask me, how do I feel about this? How do I feel about that? It’s going to be the same answer every time. There’s room to grow in every aspect, the offense, myself, everyone.”

Glenn acknowledged post-game that the Jets offense didn’t click all night, save for one two-minute drive. But while he believes things will get better once the team works things through, he hinted that it would improve one way or another.

“We had too many dropped passes. Our passing game will have to be better, we all know that, and it will be better,” Glenn said post-game on Saturday night. “And again, we have to go back to work, and that’s what next week will be about.”

The Jets and Fields’ final chance to improve their offense before the regular season comes this Friday night at MetLife Stadium against the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Fields figures to get more opportunities to show he can get the job done, and calm some of his naysayers before the real action begins in September. The only question is whether he can do both.