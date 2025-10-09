Justin Haak the rock of NYCFC’s midfield, defense

Jun 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York City FC midfielder Justin Haak (80) controls the ball against Atlanta United forward Jamal Thiare (14) during the second half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Justin Haak, also known as Cavani, has made a name for himself this season amongst the NYCFC faithful. A man who started as a boy with the club has now solidified himself as one of the integral men in the side.

From grassroots beginnings in Bushwick to hardships finding opportunities to play, it seems Haak is finally ready to be one of the club’s leaders.

“We just have a coach that decided to play me a little bit more,” Haak, a former MLS Cup champion, said. “It was always hard with the past coaches to play. So now, I am feeling confident. I have the trust and confidence from the staff and my teammates. As a team we are also playing great, so that helps me play well.”

Haak played a significant role in a well-fought 3-2 victory away at Sports Illustrated Stadium, against the crosstown rival New York Red Bulls in late September. In the match, Haak barely put a foot wrong defensively, helping to quell the Red Bulls’ multiple comeback attempts.

His offensive contribution has been notable this season. He leads all NYCFC defenders with four assists, one of which he notched in the opening two minutes of the Red Bulls’ match with an inch-perfect pass to Nicolas Fernandez. Ferdnandez broke the deadlock, changing the complexion of the whole match. Haak even has more assists than any NYCFC striker, all while playing center back.

The NYCFC Academy product could be poised for a huge playoff series. With the World Cup on the horizon and the United States Men’s National Team on their recent poor run of performances, who knows?

Mauricio Pochettino, former Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and now USMNT manager, has been known to scout from NYCFC. Goalkeeper Matt Freese has found success at the international level. He just signed a contract extension keeping him in the Big Apple until 2030.

Conversely, Haak’s contract will expire at the end of this year. It remains to be seen if he will remain local or test his skill abroad.

Haak has started all 32 MLS games for NYCFC in the center defensive area, a feat that he had yet to achieve until this season. Manager Pascal Jansen’s trust in the local lad has paid dividends. Haak’s average match rating is at a career high. NYCFC have the highest win percentage over an entire MLS since Pep Guardiola’s contemporary, Dame Torrent, led La Celeste to an 18 win, 10 draws and six loss season.

