Kadarius Toney listed as doubtful for Giants Monday night showdown with Cowboys

Kadarius Toney is trending in the wrong direction for Monday night’s Giants showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Toney had been listed on the team injury report and the receiver did not practice on Saturday.

All of that is lining up for Toney to likely miss Monday’s game at MetLife Stadium after the team listed him as doubtful. The wideout had been dealing with a hamstring issue, but the decision about his status had yet to be decided when head coach Brian Daboll spoke with reporters before practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

“We’ll reconvene like we normally do after practice and sit down with (senior vice president, medical services/head athletic trainer) Ronnie (Barnes) and the medical staff. We usually do that Friday after practice when we make our final decisions on the injury report,” Daboll said.

There has been plenty of focus on Toney and the limited usage the Giants have given him. Toney has been on the field for just 33 snaps in the first two games of the year and has just four touches for 23 yards.

Though, after last week it was Kenny Golladay who had been getting a lot of the focus after he played just two snaps in the win over the Carolina Panthers.

While it’s unlikely that Toney does play, Daboll did say that he was comfortable making the final call so close to game time.

“I think anybody that’s injured, we try if we think maybe there’s a chance, maybe there’s not a chance,” he said. “Again, those discussions happen after this practice, after they go through some rehab sessions or light work on the practice field. And if they can’t go, they can’t go. But (we) try to hold out hope as long as we can to see if those guys can go.”

And asked if he was comfortable with a guy playing after missing so much practice time during the week, that was more on a case by case basis.

“Yeah, it’s usually tough. I think it’s case-by-case. That’s how we’ll take this one,” Daboll said.