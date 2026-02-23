Kai Trewin overcomes early bobble to look like natural in NYCFC debut

Kai Trewin, NYCFC’s newest first-team signing, impressed in his Major League Soccer debut. The Australian helped his team claw back from a one-goal deficit to earn a 1-1 draw against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday night.

“The speed and the play here are really high, and it was definitely a step up for me,” Trewin said. “But I felt like I raised the level, and I really enjoyed the game.”

He started alongside Socceroo teammate Aiden O’Neill in front of the back four, and both acted as sweepers for NYC’s high press throughout the match. The pair played against each other whilst Trewin was at Brisbane Roar in the A-League, and shared the pitch for the national team.

“I played with him a few times before, but never next to him in midfield. And I really enjoyed today,” Trewin said. “I felt like we were able to connect quite well and help the team get back into the game after our slow start.”

He was not touch-tight to Marco Reus on the Galaxy’s opening goal, allowing the German to spin and find goalscorer João Klauss with a disguised back-heel pass.

Trewin grew into the game, though, after the first two minutes. He was always level with O’Neill when NYC drove forward. The Boys in Blue had the majority of possession during the match, which allowed both Aussies to sit 10 yards into the Galaxy half, stopping counterattacks before they had a chance to develop.

His one tackle won during the match was in exactly that space, and his heatmap showed he spent most of his time occupying the left-half channel in the midfield.

“When we talked about the game, the intensity was something [Trewin] really, really loved in his first experience in the MLS,” head coach Pascal Jansen said of his new midfielder.

However, it was not all rosy for the former Melbourne City midfielder. Trewin received a yellow card in the 56th minute after a lapse in concentration saw him jump out of the line he and O’Neill held to challenge Lucas Sanabria in the middle of the park.

The Uruguayan’s deft touch took the ball past Trewin, and NYC’s No. 5 went straight through him and into the referee’s books.

“He needs to be aware of the moments that, because playing aggressive and playing with pressure like he likes to do is one thing, but if you also have to be ready on your feet to make sure that you’re ready for players like Gabriel [Pec] or Justin Haak that can get by you with a single move,” Jansen noted after the match.

Yet Taylor Twellman, who was on the broadcast for the Sunday Night Soccer tie, said Trewin looked like a City Football Group player and has fit in seamlessly with the team. Melbourne City FC is just one of 13 men’s football teams they own, but the intense, high-pressing, front-foot style of soccer connects them all.

“There’s not too many things that I’m doing different,” Trewin said, “I feel like the way that we want to play here suits my game. I like being with the ball a lot, and when we don’t have the ball, I like to get a bit of a press on and try and win the ball up the pitch as high as possible.”

Only time will tell if NYCFC’s latest signing can have an impact on the squad as O’Neill did in his first season. But with Keaton Parks back from injury, and 18-year-old Jonny Shore, who Trewin was substituted off for in the closing stages, waiting in the wings, the onus is on Trewin to keep his starting spot.

