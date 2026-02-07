Kalshi Promo Code AMNY: Claim $10 Sign-Up Bonus for Super Bowl LX Trades

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Football fans can sign up with Kalshi promo code AMNY and start making predictions on the Super Bowl. Set up a new account and grab $10 in bonuses to use on Seattle or New England. Click here to activate this offer.

Create a new user profile and start making trades on the Super Bowl or any other prediction market. New users will receive a $10 sign-up bonus after making $100 worth of trades.

Kalshi should be a go-to option for football fans this weekend. There are tons of markets available for the big game, including the outright winner, spread, total points, touchdown scorer, MVP and more. New players who take advantage of this promo will have an extra $10 in bonuses to use this weekend. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Click here to redeem Kalshi promo code AMNY and secure a $10 sign-up bonus after making $100 worth of trades.

Kalshi Promo Code AMNY: Claim $10 Sign-Up Bonus

This is a straightforward offer for first-time players on Kalshi. All it takes is $100 worth of trades to unlock this $10 bonus. We expect to see a lot of interest in the Super Bowl, but there are other sports options. Make predictions on the NBA, college basketball, NHL, tennis, golf, UFC and more.

In addition to sports, new customers can make predictions on other markets. Politics and elections are some of the most popular ways to make picks on Kalshi. Not to mention, there are options in climate, culture, crpyto, financials, companies, mentions and more. Prediction markets offer options for a wide range of interests.

How to Redeem Kalshi Promo Code AMNY

Creating a new account and grabbing this bonus on Kalshi is a quick and stress-free process. For a detailed outline of the registration process, refer to the walkthrough below:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Fill out the required information sections to set up a new user profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Start with $100 worth of trades in sports, politics or any other market. Players will receive a $10 sign-up bonus.

Use these bonuses to make predictions on Seattle-New England or any other market this weekend.

Super Bowl Preview

The big game is almost here, and there are tons of ways to trade on Seattle (68%) vs. New England (33%). Football fans can go all in on the outright winner or look at other markets like touchdown scorers, total points, spreads and even Super Bowl MVP.

Take a quick look at the current percentages to win MVP on Sunday. It’s no surprise to see the two quarterbacks, Sam Darnold and Drake Maye, at the top of the list (percentages subject to change before kick-off):