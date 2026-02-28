Kalshi Promo Code AMNY: Get $10 Bonus for College Basketball Predictions

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

With the college basketball season accelerating, there is no better opportunity to engage with prediction markets using Kalshi promo code AMNY. Exclusively available for new customers, this welcome offer secures a $10 sign-up bonus that is unlocked once you complete $10 in trades. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you are looking to take a position on specific matchups on the schedule or want to build a strategy for games later this week, this bonus provides an efficient way to boost your initial trading power. With a ton of college basketball games to choose from, it’s the perfect time to sign up with Kalshi.

Kalshi Promo Code AMNY Delivers $10 Saturday Bonus

To assist you in navigating the prediction markets for the college basketball season, here is a breakdown of the current welcome offer available to new users.

Kalshi Promo Code AMNY New Kalshi User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Bonus Last Verified On February 28, 2026

This offer is designed to provide immediate access to the markets. By utilizing the code AMNY, eligible users who meet the age and location requirements can unlock a $10 bonus to apply toward their initial trades on upcoming college basketball matchups.

This promotion is specifically tailored for new Kalshi customers entering the prediction markets. To claim the $10 sign-up bonus, users must first create an account and make a minimum first-time deposit of at least $1. The bonus funds are subsequently unlocked once you have successfully completed $10 in trades. With the college basketball season in full swing, these qualifying trades can be applied directly to the prediction markets for the current slate of games, allowing you to test your strategies against real-world outcomes.

One of the distinct advantages of the Kalshi platform is its accessibility; it is currently available in all 50 states, ensuring broad access for fans nationwide. Participants must be at least 18 years of age to play. By meeting these eligibility requirements and trading thresholds, new users can secure the $10 bonus, effectively increasing their resources for future predictions on the NCAAMB schedule.

Best Saturday College Basketball Matchups

Below is a breakdown of the market-implied win probabilities for the marquee matchups involving top-ranked teams on the current slate.

Matchup Probability (Away/Home) #16 Texas Tech @ #4 Iowa State 18% / 82% #14 Kansas @ #2 Arizona 18% / 82% Villanova @ #15 St. John’s 27% / 73%

Market sentiment heavily favors the home teams in these contests. #4 Iowa State holds a commanding probability advantage over Texas Tech, reflecting their dominant performance at home. Similarly, #2 Arizona is projected as a strong favorite hosting Kansas, while #15 St. John’s maintains a significant probability edge over Villanova.

The probability skews are largely driven by performance records. #2 Arizona boasts a stellar 14-1 record on their own court, creating a difficult environment for a #14 Kansas team that has struggled to find consistency when traveling, holding a 5-4 away record. Similarly, #4 Iowa State remains undefeated at home (15-0), posing a severe challenge for #16 Texas Tech, who sits at .500 (4-4) in away games. Both road teams face top-5 opponents protecting formidable home records, justifying the current pricing in the prediction markets.

Getting Started With Kalshi Promo Code AMNY

Getting started with prediction markets is a transparent process. Whether you want to back a high-probability favorite like Iowa State or look for value on a road underdog like Kansas, follow the steps below to create your account, qualify for the offer, and begin trading.