Kalshi Promo Code AMNY: Get $10 Bonus for NBA, College Basketball Predictions

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Go all in on the NBA or college basketball this weekend with Kalshi promo code AMNY. This is an opportunity for players to go all in on Knicks-Rockets or any other game. Click here to start signing up.

There should be something for every sports fan this weekend. Between the NBA and college basketball, there is no shortage of options. Kalshi provides sports fans with a new way to get in on the action. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Kalshi Promo Code AMNY Unlocks $10 Registration Bonus

As the Rockets head to New York to face the Knicks this Saturday night, prospective traders can review the details of the current welcome offer below.

Kalshi Promo Code AMNY New User Offer $10 Sign-Up BOnus Bonus Last Verified On February 21, 2026

This offer is available to eligible users gearing up for the tip-off on February 21, 2026. New customers can apply this bonus to prediction markets involving the Knicks, the Rockets, or other available NBA events.

Offer Overview

By claiming this promotion, new Kalshi customers are eligible to receive a $10 sign-up bonus. To fully unlock this reward, users must first create an account, make a minimum first-time deposit of at least $1, and complete $100 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets. This structure allows traders to immerse themselves in the market dynamics surrounding the Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks clash before the bonus funds are released.

Accessibility is a key feature of the Kalshi platform, which is currently available to users in all 50 states. Prospective traders must be at least 18 years of age to participate. As the teams prepare for the game, eligible users can leverage this welcome offer to explore a wide variety of outcomes, ranging from specific player performance stats to broader market predictions available on the exchange.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo Today on Rockets vs. Knicks

As the Knicks host the Rockets, traders can analyze the performance metrics that define this matchup. Rather than traditional outcomes, Kalshi allows users to trade on specific event probabilities based on team efficiency and roster depth.

Statistically, this matchup presents a battle of efficiency versus physical dominance. The Knicks enter the contest with a superior Net Rate of 6.2, outperforming Houston’s 4.4, suggesting New York has been more effective on a per-possession basis. The Knicks have also bolstered their roster depth significantly, recently adding versatile forward Jeremy Sochan to a lineup that includes Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson.

Houston presents a unique challenge to New York’s defensive schemes. While the Knicks maintain high efficiency metrics, Houston’s ability to control the boards and capitalize on second-chance points could be a deciding factor for traders analyzing the potential outcomes on the Kalshi exchange.

Getting Started With Kalshi Promo Code AMNY

Eligible traders looking to get involved in the prediction markets for this Saturday’s Rockets vs. Knicks game can follow the step-by-step process below to unlock the sign-up bonus.

Register: Create an account by clicking on the links on this page. Enter standard personal information to set up a new account. Verify Identity: Complete the verification process by providing valid proof of identification. Enter Promo Code: Input the promo code AMNY when prompted during registration. Deposit Funds: Make a minimum first-time deposit of at least $1. Complete Trades: Execute $100 worth of trades on the platform. Note that users are not required to place a single $100 trade; a cumulative total of $100 in trades across various markets will satisfy this requirement.

Once the trading threshold is met, the $10 sign-up bonus will become available, allowing new customers to further explore the markets for the remainder of the 2025-26 Regular Season and beyond.