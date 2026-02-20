Kalshi Promo Code AMNY: Get $10 Bonus for NBA Predictions (Feb. 20)

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Start making NBA predictions and winning bonuses with Kalshi promo code AMNY. New players can secure a $10 sign-up bonus y creating an account and making $100 worth of trades. Click here to start signing up.

As the Lakers and Clippers prepare for their post-All-Star return, new users can access specific bonuses designed for prediction market trading. Whether you are following the Battle of LA or tracking other matchups, there should be something for every basketball fan on Kalshi.

Kalshi Promo Code AMNY Offers $10 Sign-Up Bonus

The following table outlines the essential details for the current welcome offer available:

Kalshi Promo Code AMNY New Kalshi User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Bonus Last Verified On February 20, 2026

To activate this offer, new customers must complete the registration process and meet the trading requirements. This promotion provides an entry point for traders looking to engage with the NBA markets, including Friday’s rivalry game in Los Angeles.

For new Kalshi customers following the NBA’s return, the current promotion offers a straightforward path to exploring prediction markets. Users can claim a $10 sign-up bonus by creating an account and making a first-time deposit of at least $1. However, to fully unlock this bonus, traders are required to complete a total of $100 in trades on the platform’s various markets, such as predicting the winner of the Lakers vs. Clippers matchup.

Unlike traditional sportsbooks with restricted geography, Kalshi is legally available to residents in all 50 states, providing broad accessibility for fans regardless of location. Participants must be at least 18 years of age to register and play. This offer is exclusively available to new users, making the February 20 schedule a prime opportunity to begin trading on NBA outcomes.

Friday Night NBA Markets

The following table displays the current win probabilities for Friday’s NBA action on Kalshi

Matchup Probability Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks MIN 86% / DAL 15% Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers LAL 73% / LAC 29% Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers DEN 54% / POR 46%

The struggling Dallas Mavericks lost nine straight games before the All-Star break. Friday night is an opportunity to turn the page, but they won’t have Cooper Flagg and the Minnesota Timberwolves are a legitimate title contender.

The Lakers enter the fray with a fully healthy roster for the first time post-All-Star break, reuniting the star trio of Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves. However, the Clippers have been resilient, going 21-7 since late December and integrating new acquisition Bennedict Mathurin.

Perhaps the best matchup of the night is between the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers. Portland is one of the biggest surprises in the Western Conference as they look to snap a four-year playoff drought.

Kalshi Promo Code AMNY: How to Sign Up

Getting started with Kalshi in time for the Friday night tip-offs is a simple process. New users looking to capitalize on the prediction markets for the Lakers vs. Clippers showdown can follow these steps to secure the welcome offer:

Download the App: Visit the website to begin the registration process. Click here to start signing up. Create an Account: Register with standard personal information and provide valid proof of identification to verify the account. Enter the Code: When prompted, enter the Kalshi promo code AMNY to opt in for the bonus. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $1. Meet Trading Requirements: Make $100 worth of trades on the platform.

It is important to note that users do not have to make any single trade worth $100. The requirement is cumulative, meaning a sum of $100 in trades across various markets. Once this trading threshold is met, the $10 sign-up bonus will effectively become available.