Kalshi Promo Code AMNY: Get $10 Sign-Up Bonus for NBA Predictions

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Start making predictions on the NBA, NFL, NHL, college basketball and other sports with Kalshi promo code AMNY. New customers who take advantage of this offer will have options throughout the week. Click here to start signing up.

Create an account and start with $100 worth of trades on sports, politics, culture, crypto, climate and more. This will unlock a $10 sign-up bonus.

Kalshi is changing the game for sports fans. New users can make predictions on individual games like Bucks-Thunder, Knicks-Nets, Hornets-Cavaliers and Grizzlies-Hawks. Not to mention, there are options for long-term predictions like the NBA Finals. Take a closer look at how to sign up and start reaping the rewards with this exclusive offer.

Click here to activate Kalshi promo code AMNY and secure a $10 bonus with $100 worth of trades.

Kalshi Promo Code AMNY Unlocks $10 Sign-Up Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code AMNY New User Offer Make $100 Worth of Trades, Get $10 Sign-Up Bonus Bonus Last Verified On January 21, 2026 Information Confirmed By AMNY

This promo is a great opportunity for new customers to test out Kalshi. Start making predictions on Wednesday’s NBA games or take a long-term look at the NBA Finals.

We also expect to see a lot of interest in the NFL this weekend. Make predictions on the AFC and NFC Championship Games this Sunday with Kalshi. Here is a look at the current percentages to make the Super Bowl (percentages are subject to change before kickoff):

Denver (32%) vs. New England (70%)

Seattle (59%) vs. Los Angeles R (42%)

There are also tons of options for non-sports fans on Kalshi. Politics and culture are two of the most popular options on prediction markets. Once players make $100 worth of trades on any market, this promo will unlock the $10 bonus.

How to Get Started With Kalshi Promo Code AMNY

Creating a new account on Kalshi is a quick and stress-free process. Get in on the action and start making predictions in a few simple steps:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Make sure to apply promo code AMNY to qualify for this sign-up bonus.

Answer the necessary information sections to create a new profile (online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Using any of the secure payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Start making trades on sports, politics, culture, crypto, climate, companies, financials, tech and more.

New customers will receive a $10 welcome bonus after making $100 worth of trades.

NBA Finals Outlook

Although plenty of sports fans are locked in on who will win the Super Bowl in February, we are also looking ahead to the NBA Finals in June. Kalshi has options for basketball fans who want to predict who will hoist the Larry O’Brien. Unsurprisingly, Oklahoma City appears to be the favorite in 2026, but the last team to repeat as champions was Golden State in 2018. Take a quick look at the current percentages to win it all (percentages are subject to change):