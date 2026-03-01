Kalshi Promo Code AMNY: Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus for Spurs-Knicks, NBA Predictions

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players who redeem Kalshi promo code AMNY can claim a special offer for the upcoming NBA showdown between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks. By signing up and making $10 in trades, new users will receive a $10 bonus to use on this matchup or other available markets. Click here to start signing up.

The NBA schedule features a significant clash as San Antonio visits New York. New Kalshi customers looking to engage with prediction markets for this matchup can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer by activating this offer. This promotion grants a $10 sign-up bonus that unlocks immediately after users make $10 in trades, giving them extra funds to use on the Spurs vs. Knicks showdown or any NBA market available this week.

Kalshi Promo Code AMNY: Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus

As New York prepares to host San Antonio, traders have a unique opportunity to enter the prediction markets with a head start. This welcome offer provides immediate capital to trade on the game’s outcome.

Below is a quick overview of the current promotion available for new players:

Kalshi Promo Code AMNY New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Bonus Last Verified On March 1, 2026

This promotion is exclusively available to new Kalshi customers ready to engage with the prediction markets. To activate the offer, users must create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The $10 sign-up bonus is subsequently unlocked once the user has completed $10 in trades. This structure allows fans to immediately get involved in the action as the San Antonio Spurs take on the New York Knicks, trading on various market outcomes while securing bonus funds.

One of the distinct advantages of this platform is its accessibility; Kalshi is available in all 50 states, allowing fans across the country to participate legally. Users must be at least 18 years old to play.

Use This Promo on Knicks vs. Spurs

The market for this clash indicates a tightly contested battle, with San Antonio positioned as a narrow favorite over New York. Below are the current implied probabilities for the matchup.

Team Probability San Antonio Spurs 51% New York Knicks 49%

This will be the third time these teams meet this season. New York won the NBA Cup Final, but San Antonio bounced back with a regular season win in December. Statistically, the metrics support the market’s tight pricing. The Spurs hold a slim advantage in overall team efficiency with a 6.9 Net Rating for the 2025 regular season, slightly outpacing New York’s 5.8 Net Rating.

Activating Kalshi Promo Code AMNY for the NBA’s Sunday Games

With New York and San Antonio set to face off, new users can follow a simple process to unlock their bonus capital before the markets close.

To claim the $10 sign-up bonus, follow the step-by-step instructions below: