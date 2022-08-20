Kansas sports betting apps: how to sign up, get promos before launch

Kansas sports betting apps will officially launch and accept legal online wagers beginning Sept. 1, and players in the Sunshine State will have access to some of the industry’s best overall offerings. Notably, DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, and Barstool Sportsbook will each go live when the state flips the switch.

While legal betting won’t begin until next month, some of the top Kansas sports betting apps have opened pre-launch windows, allowing new users to sign up now. Doing so provides such prospective users to lock in early sign up bonuses and be ready to go right from the opening moments.

Kansas Sports Betting Apps: How to Sign Up

In a way, the timing behind the arrival of Kansas sports betting apps is nearly perfect because players will be able to bet on the opening weeks of the NFL and college football regular seasons. That said, let’s jump right to it and take a look at how to get the top bonuses currently available and score access to some of the best overall promotional offers.

Currently, players will be able to secure $400 in free bets upon the state launch, which provides a nice cushion as a new season of football and stretch drive MLB action fills up the daily schedules.

DraftKings Kansas: $100 Now, NFL Offer in September

New players can utilize the current pre-registration promo to get DraftKings Sportsbook, which figures to emerge as one of the market’s top overall options. DraftKings KS will bring anyone who signs up before the go-live date with a $100 free bet bonus that can then be tied together with its current bet $5, get $200 offer for NFL Week 1 games. In this way, this package stands as the best Kansas sports betting apps currently available.

Grab the DraftKings pre-registration bonus right here.

FanDuel Kansas: $100 Pre-Reg Promo, Additional $50 Free at Launch

FanDuel is the the most popular app option in other states that are already live. Using its significant brand power, advertising budget, and success in the daily fantasy industry, the company has surged out of the gates over the first few years of legal betting. Perhaps it’s no surprise then that FanDuel figures to rank as one of the top Kansas sports betting apps.

Players can sign between now and the end of the month to get a $100 pre-registration bonus. When the app goes live, players will be able to pair up this bonus with an additional $50 free, providing a no-risk upfront bonus to begin betting on sports.

Click here to get a $100 pre-registration bonus and then grab an additional $50 in cash when the app goes live.

BetMGM Is Latest to Launch Sign Up Bonus

On Friday, Aug. 20, BetMGM became the latest Kansas betting app to launch its pre-registration. There are a few difference with what it brings to the table. First, its offering provides twice the upfront value of the other two offers with a $200 pre-registration bonus. However, players will not be able to combine this special with the brand’s $1,000 risk-free bet after launch. The pre-registration bonus will work as the new player bonus, but in our estimation, it still is a superior option.

Bettors simply get $200 in free bets, whereas they will need to make a substantial deposit to redeem the value of the risk-free bet.

Click here to get started with BetMGM and secure the biggest Kansas sports betting app pre-reg offer.