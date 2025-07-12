Boxing ‘herstory’: Katie Taylor bests Amanda Serrano in first all-women’s card at Madison Square Garden

Katie Taylor gestures to fans after defeating Amanda Serrano in the undisputed super lightweight championship boxing bout at Madison Square Garden on July 11, 2025.

Katie Taylor cemented her place in boxing history Friday night, defeating Amanda Serrano in a tightly contested bout to retain her undisputed super lightweight championship.

The showdown, the third in their storied rivalry, headlined the first all-women’s boxing card at Madison Square Garden and delivered a night to remember before a sold-out crowd. Taylor edged Serrano on the scorecards, with judges ruling it 95-95, 97-93 in her favor.

“What an amazing fighter,” Taylor said of Serrano. “We’re history makers forever.”

Serrano, proudly representing Puerto Rico, was met with roaring cheers from her adopted hometown. The New York Knicks dancers lined the entrance as she made her way into the ring.

Taylor, 39, and a former Olympic gold medalist, entered with a calm focus, perhaps signaling this could be her last bout. Fans watched closely, aware they were witnessing a potential farewell to one of boxing’s greats.

The fight began with unexpected restraint. Only three punches landed in the opening round, a stark contrast to the aggressive starts of their past encounters.

Momentum picked up by round three, with Serrano throwing a flurry of punches, but she struggled to land clean shots as Taylor’s defense held strong. After 10 grueling rounds, the fighters embraced, unsure who had won.

“I needed a lot of help down the home stretch today,” said Taylor. “I just have a ton of respect for Amanda. She’s just — what a warrior.”

The duo first made history in 2022 by becoming the first women to headline Madison Square Garden. Taylor also won that fight, along with their second clash last November, which sparked controversy after she was penalized for head butts.

Friday’s bout was streamed live on Netflix, marking another major sports push for the platform following the success of its NFL coverage.