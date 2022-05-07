Kentucky Derby betting promo: get $200 risk-free with TVG app

The Kentucky Derby betting promo that is being run at TVG is an attention getter. You make a win bet of as much as $200, and it will be completely risk-free. That’s right, you will get your money back if your bet does not cash.

The absolute best Kentucky Derby betting promo is available if you are not a current TVG account holder. You do not get many chances to bet $200 on a huge sporting event without any risk. Today, you can enjoy the race secure in the knowledge that you will get a second chance if you lose.

You can add a place or show bet to your win wager, and can make a risk-free across-the-board bet. This is the only American race that you will see all year with 20 horses lining up in the starting gate. There are a lot of options, so this is a great race for betting.

Kentucky Derby Betting Promo Details

This is a simple and straightforward offer without any complicated fine print. You reach the site through one of our promotional links, and you will be opted in. After you follow the instructions to create your account, you make a deposit so you can place your wager.

At that point, you should download the TVG app so you can access the account from anywhere. You place a win-type wager on the Kentucky Derby, and it will be totally risk-free. If you win, you collect the money, and you can withdraw it or use it to make additional bets.

That’s the ideal outcome, but you have an out if your bet comes up short. You will see a credit that is equal to the amount of your wager if you lose. It can be used to make bets in all markets at any domestic or international track that TVG carries.

Free Past Performances

You do not need any advice if you are an experienced horse player, and you are aware of handicapping resources. However, there are a lot of people that get their first taste of horse race betting on Derby Day.

If you are a newcomer, you can gain an understanding of the competitors if you look at the past performances. TVG offers complimentary past performances, so you can get the data you need to make an informed decision for free.

TVG has been on the map for 23 years at this point, so they are firmly established and highly respected. This promotion is legitimate, and you will see the refund in your account promptly if you lose your risk-free bet.

