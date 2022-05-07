The Kentucky Derby TVG promo unlocks $200 risk-free bet

The Kentucky Derby TVG promo will give you the opportunity to place a bet without the sweat. It will deliver a $200 risk-free wager if you are a new TVG user. It is nice to make a bet with a safety net, and this promotion will put you in that position.

The Kentucky Derby TVG promo code will be active when you click any of the links on this page. If you win your promotional wager, you pocket your winnings as usual. On the other hand, if you come up short, you will get a refund in the form of site credit.

Your wager has to be centered around a bet on a horse to win the race. You can bet win only, and you are allowed to add place and show bets. As a result, you can bet across the board, win and place, or win and show with the best Kentucky Derby promo code.

Your wager has to be centered around a bet on a horse to win the race. You can bet win only, and you are allowed to add place and show bets. As a result, you can bet across the board, win and place, or win and show with the best Kentucky Derby promo code.

Kentucky Derby TVG Promo Activation Process

There is a simple three-step process to complete if you decide to accept this promotional offer. First, you click one of our links to unlock the code, and you will reach the appropriate landing page.

The system will prompt you to enter your name, address, email address, phone number, etc. This is a formality that takes a few minutes, and your account will be established if everything is in order.

At that point, you have to make a deposit to complete your wager. The first bet will be guaranteed up to $200, but you are not required to wager that much. You are free to deposit a lower amount and make a smaller bet if you are more comfortable at a different level.

Derby Betting Advantage

Serious horse players look forward to the Kentucky Derby in a general sense because it is an important tradition. Horses that win the race become very valuable from a breeding perspective, so there is a lot at stake, including a $3 million purse.

It is also the best race of the year for ordinary bettors because of the large 20 horse field. You have options, and you can find long odds on well-bred horses that have a legitimate chance.

To underscore the point, in 2019, Country House paid $132.40 win. That would result in a $13,240 payout for a $200 win bet.

Capitalize on the Kentucky Derby TVG Promo

If you are going to bet the race and you do not have a TVG account, this promotion will remove the immediate risk. Plus, the other two jewels of the Triple Crown loom over the horizon. TVG always offers Preakness and Belmont Stakes promos for existing players, so the perks are ongoing.

If you are going to bet the race and you do not have a TVG account, this promotion will remove the immediate risk. Plus, the other two jewels of the Triple Crown loom over the horizon. TVG always offers Preakness and Belmont Stakes promos for existing players, so the perks are ongoing.