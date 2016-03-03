Kid hits hole-in-one on inaugural shot at The Playgrounds, Tiger Woods’ course

No pressure at all for this 11-year-old.

Taylor Crozier had the honor of hitting the inaugural shot at Tiger Woods’ new golf course — with Woods himself watching.

No pressure, right?

Apparently not for Crozier, who hit a hole-in-one on the very first shot at The Playgrounds at Bluejack National on Wednesday.

The 11-year-old Crozier, a South Texas PGA junior, aced the inagural shot on the 81-yard par 3, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

A stunned Woods gave Crozier a big hug after the shot, then turned to the crowd and said, “Are you kidding me? The inaugural shot and he holes it!”

Woods helped design the 10-hole course. He is recovering from back surgery and has not competed on the PGA Tour since last August.