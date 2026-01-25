Are the Knicks a better team when Karl-Anthony Towns is not on the floor?

Jan 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives against Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Karl-Anthony Towns was in foul trouble, and the delicate Knicks were trying to keep pace with the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Trailing 68-65, New York’s star big man picked up his fourth foul during a futile afternoon in which he was forced to guard Sixers star Joel Embiid for significant stretches just 1:36 into the third quarter.

While Embiid scored 38 points with 11 rebounds, Robinson’s second-half introduction turned the game on its head in the Knicks’ favor. The visitors immediately went on a 25-9 run in which Robinson helped hold Embiid scoreless for that entire stretch. It was just enough of a cushion to carry New York to a second straight win, 112-109, following an alarming 2-9 stretch.

“We locked in defensively,” Robinson, who scored six points with 10 rebounds and was a plus-14 in 27 minutes, said. “We came back into halftime to see what we were lacking, especially myself. Defensively in the first half, I ain’t do too great. But definitely in the second half, I came with more energy.”

“Our defensive player [of the night] was Mitch. He was phenomenal,” head coach Mike Brown added. “…A couple of 50-50 balls, rebounded the ball really well, a couple of blocks. Big night from Mitch on the defensive side of the ball.”

This is the sort of spark that Robinson usually brings, even if the oft-injured, sometimes enigmatic center, who occasionally posts cryptic “farewell” messages on social media. As good as the Knicks are while Robinson is on the floor, they’re even better when Towns is not.

Just take a look at three of the Knicks’ top, most utilized lineups this season.

When a combination of Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and Towns is on the floor together, the Knicks are a plus-18.9 per 100 possessions. Swap out Robinson for Towns, and that unit is a plus-25.8.

Brunson, McBride, Bridges, and OG Anunoby are a plus-5.1 with Towns and a plus-18.9 with Robinson.

Brunson, Bridges, Hart, and Anunoby are a plus-3 with Towns and a plus-16.7 with Robinson.

Towns is the superior scorer compared to Robinson, but his struggles were especially highlighted during the team’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals, where he was considered a defensive liability during their six-game loss to the Indiana Pacers.

He has done little to change those perceptions, and recent struggles paired with a lack of effort saw him called out by Brown during a Jan. 15 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Meanwhile, Robinson provides the sandpaper that the Knicks need to reaffirm themselves as true contender. He is a menace on the boards and resolute on the defensive side of the ball, hence the stark contrast in plus-minus in those lineups compared to when Towns is on the floor.

Perhaps it is why Towns’ name has become a regular in trade rumors, with the Knicks having been linked to the likes of Milwaukee Bucks superstar and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo or Memphis Grizzlies stalwart Jaren Jackson Jr.

But owner James Dolan and recent reporting from The Athletic have pumped the brakes on the Knicks actively shopping Towns, meaning Brown and New York’s leadership core have to figure out the perfect times and scenarios to lean on Towns or look elsewhere.

