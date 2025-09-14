Knicks sign Brogdon, Shamet, Mathews to non-guaranteed deals: What it means for bench

Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) steals the ball from Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With one spot left on the roster, the Knicks have made three signings in quick succession, bringing in Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet, and Garrison Mathews. All deals are non-guaranteed, meaning the three guards will have to compete in training camp for the final roster spot.

The Knicks could also decide to keep two of the three signings, which would mean trading one of the younger players on a traditional contract, such as 2024 draft picks Tyler Kolek or Pacome Dadiet.

Brogdon solves one of the roster’s main weaknesses: lack of a backup primary ball-handling guard. Besides Cameron Payne, last season’s team didn’t have a playmaking guard off the bench, as Miles McBride was positioned more as a catch-and-shoot 2-guard.

The former 2016-17 Rookie of the Year and 2023 Sixth Man of the Year award recipient has bounced between Boston, Portland, and Washington over the last three years, with issues stemming from injuries. Brogdon played a career-low 24 games last season, averaging 12.7 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.

Out of all the new signings, Brogdon shot the lowest percentage from the three-point line last season, a career-worst 28% on a career-low 2.3 attempts per game. Perhaps a change of scenery, going from a non-competitive Wizards team to a championship-aspiration Knicks squad, could help the career-avg 38% three-point shooter return to form.

One of the Knicks’ few main bench pieces from last season, Shamet averaged 5.7 points per game on 39.7% from three. He was also a valuable member of former head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation in the playoffs, delivering quality shooting and defense off the bench when needed. Now, under new head coach Mike Brown, Shamet could become even more valuable with a lengthened rotation.

Mathews is more of a dark horse in the battle for the last roster spot. The 6-year NBA vet has played for Washington, Houston, and Atlanta, last year averaging 7.5 points on 39% from three.

Mathews was a 41% three-point shooter in his most recent stint with the Hawks and could add some much-needed guard/wing depth off the bench. He offers similar value to Shamet, a rotational piece that could help out in the 3&D department. Compared to Brogdon, though, neither guard is as skilled a ball-handler.

Out of the three guards, Mathews has played the least in the playoffs. Only making three appearances in the first round with Washington in 2021, the lack of playoff experience might be a deciding factor in who gets the final roster spot.

The decision will come down to how the vets perform in training camp. Can Brogdon get back to the 44% three-point shooter he was in Boston, or has injury derailed him too far? Shamet and Mathews are the more skilled shooters, but could coach Brown overlook that for Brogdon’s playmaking prowess?

The Knicks have already acquired some much-needed depth to their bench prior to these signings, adding another former Sixth Man of the Year in Jordan Clarkson and signing Team France captain Guerschon Yabusele.

With either Josh Hart or Mitchell Robinson coming off the bench, a second unit consisting of one of Brogdon/Shamet/Mathews, McBride, Clarkson, Yabusele, Hart or Robinson is a complete turnaround of depth from last season’s bench.

No matter who the Knicks decide on, choosing the final roster spot between three skilled NBA vets is a good problem to have. Coming from a shallow bench under coach Thibodeau and now looking towards a deep rotation under coach Brown, Leon Rose and co. have crafted a roster that’s fit to sustain the long 82-game season. The team hopes to go far in the playoffs in a wide-open Eastern Conference.

