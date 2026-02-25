Quantcast
Knicks uneven play following All-Star break continues in loss to Cavaliers

Nov 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts to a call in the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden.
The uneven play for the New York Knicks continued on Tuesday night in a 109-94 road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. New York owns a 2-2 record since returning from the 2026 NBA All-Star break. The Knicks are still well-positioned for a playoff run with a 37-22 record, a mark tied with the Cavaliers for third best in the Eastern Conference. 

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks scoring effort with 23 points on 6-of-19 shooting on a night where he sank just 32% of his shots. Brunson’s has struggled shooting the basketball against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night when he was 7-of-19 (37% shot percentage) in the Knicks 105-99 road victory on Sunday.

Mikal Bridges (18 points), Mitchell Robinson (11 points) and Josh Hart (10 points) were the only other double-digits scores in Tuesday’s loss. The Knicks shot 41% from the floor (35-of-86 shooting ) and 27% from three-point range (10-of-37 shooting) as the collective roster failed to score the basketball.   

Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell registered 23 points to lead the Cavaliers in scoring. Jarrett Allen secured a double-double behind 19 points and 10 rebounds and James Harden netted 20 points in the victory. Harden, the Cavaliers’ main trade deadline acquisition, will be a player to watch as the postseason race heats up in the East. Cleveland is rolling with an 8-2 record over their last 10 games, allowing the Cavs to join the NBA’s elite teams from the East Coast with 20+ games remaining. 

The short two-game road swing wraps up in Wisconsin with an 8 p.m. matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks (25-31) on Friday. New York’s next home contest is set to be an afternoon matinee (1:00 pm) against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden. 

