New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Preview, odds, picks, player props, more

The New York Knicks look to extend their five-game winning streak when they host the NBA-leading Boston Celtics fresh off a wild win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Boston Celtics (44-17) @ New York Knicks (35-27)

Game Details:

Location: Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

Time: Monday, February 27th at 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: MSG Network

Betting odds:

Spread: BOS -2.5

Over/Under: 224

224 Moneyline: BOS (-145), NYK (+122)

Matchup:

We covered the game in detail in our matchup preview, which you can read here.

Injury update:

Jaylen Brown will not play in this game due to personal reasons, which is a big loss for Boston since Brown is averaging 26.5 points per game this season and had just returned from a four-game absence to score 56 points across two wins. He also shot 55.6% from beyond the arc in those wins, which is an Achilles heel for the Knicks.

Prediction:

Celtics 113 – Knicks 108

It seems to be counterintuitive to take the Celtics in a hostile environment against one of the hottest teams in the NBA without their second-best player. However, there is a reason Boston is the best team in the NBA right now, and their depth is crucial. Julius Randle is unlikely to score 37 points again, and his effort forced overtime last game. I think this game will be a close back-and-forth battle, but the Celtics will prevail.

Best Bets:

Knicks 1st quarter moneyline (+100)

I think the Celtics will win this game, but the Knicks’ bugaboo has been late-game collapses. They are coming into this game with a ton of confidence, and the Celtics just played a super physical and draining game against the 76ers. I expect the Knicks to come out firing here in front of an amped-up home crowd, which will allow them to capture a first quarter lead.

Player Props:

Jayson Tatum OVER 3.5 threes (+100) on DraftKings

The Knicks’ defensive scheme allows for teams to get frequent three-point looks. Even since December 4th, when the Knicks changed their rotation and improved their team defense, they rank 23rd in the NBA in most three-pointer attempts allowed per game.

Tatum is averaging 9.4 threes per game and should be a good bet to fire up at least 10 with Jaylen Brown out. If he shoots 40% from beyond the arc, you’d hit this bet.

Josh Hart OVER 8.5 points (-112) on FanDuel

This might make sense if Hart was still on the Blazers. In his five games with the Knicks, Hart is averaging 14.5 points per game as a major component of the bench unit. Tom Thibodeau trusts Hart in tough matchups, which means Hart should see a fair amount of minutes here in what should be a close game. I think double-digit points makes sense for him.

Julius Randle to Record A Double-Double (+135) on DraftKings

This is a longer odds bet, so be cautious with how you bet on it, but Randle is going to be to need to be a major factor in this game if the Knicks stand a chance. He’s been playing elite-level basketball of late with 19 double-doubles in his last 25 games, so he should be a good bet to make that 20 in a game where he could push for 40 minutes on the court.

For more Knicks coverage, like this game preview visit amNY Sports