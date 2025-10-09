Changes aplenty as Knicks’ 2025-26 preseason ramps up

Knicks basketball is back, with this being their most crucial season in decades.

Coming off a postseason run that left them just two wins shy of the NBA Finals, the Knicks aim to build on their most impressive playoff showing in a quarter-century.

Before falling to the Indiana Pacers in six games, the energy in New York was electric. After years of being the league’s punchline, Knicks fans finally tasted consistent, deep playoff success again.

Fresh off their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000, the Knicks made several major offseason changes. They revamped their bench and coaching staff, headlined by the stunning dismissal of Tom Thibodeau and the hiring of two-time Coach of the Year Mike Brown.

This past weekend marked the official return of New York basketball. The Knicks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers twice, on Oct. 2 and 4, in the Abu Dhabi preseason games, giving us our first glimpse of the team under Brown.

As New York ushers in a new season with a new coach and a new bench, here’s what to keep an eye on as the preseason ramps up.

Most complete roster in years

The absolute most glaring issue of last year’s Knicks squad was their lack of depth. Last year’s Knicks team was the lowest-scoring bench in the entire league. While the Knicks’ small core got them as far as the Eastern Conference Finals, their shallow rotations were exposed against the much deeper Indiana Pacers.

This offseason, Leon Rose and company aimed for a complete overhaul of the second unit, adding 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year winner Jordan Clarkson and former 76er Guerschon Yabusele.

The Knicks also have three players on unguaranteed contracts, leaving familiar face Landry Shamet, sharpshooter Garrison Mathews, and another former Sixth Man in Malcolm Brogdon to battle for a roster spot in the preseason.

Not a single player averaged double digits in the scoring column last season. Deuce McBride was the bench’s leading scorer. averaging a respectable 9.5 points per game on 36.9% from three.

With scoring help from Clarkson, Yabusele, and potentially Brogdon — all of whom averaged 11-plus points per game last season — the Knicks’ bench can finally ease pressure off the starters.

Potential starting lineups

One of Tom Thibodeau’s trademarks was his reluctance to experiment with starting lineups. Now, with Mike Brown at the helm, fans can expect a more flexible approach to rotations and starting fives.

The Knicks rode their five-man lineup of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Karl-Anthony Towns all the way up to Game 2 of the conference final. For the last four games of their playoff run, Thibodeau replaced Josh Hart with center Mitchell Robinson, giving the starters more size.

Inserting Robinson into the starting lineup is a decision Mike Brown has already tested in training camp. Karl Anthony-Towns has hinted at dropping weight to play more minutes at power forward, which he was used to in Minnesota, per Steve Popper of Newsday.

Robinson as the starting center would give New York some much-needed help in protecting the rim. It’d also allow Hart to contribute off the bench, adding even more depth to the second unit.

The Knicks could also move McBride into the 2-guard position, allowing every single starter to be a threat from the three-point line.

McBride was the main catalyst off the bench last year. He had an impressive and efficient showing for the first preseason game, scoring 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting and 2-for-4 from the arc.

His prowess would improve the Knicks on the perimeter, both defensively and offensively. The reliable three-point shooter and defender would be a valuable addition to the starting backcourt.

Brown could also run it back with the same primary starters as last year. After all, they won 31 out of 48 games during the regular season, and their chemistry can only get even stronger.

Despite having his best career year as a starter last season, Hart is open to a reevaluation of his role. “I think I’m a starter in the league. I think I deserve to be a starter in the league, but at the end of the day, it’s what’s best for the team,” Hart said on media day.

Mike Brown’s new-look Knicks

Last year’s Knicks team was ranked 26th out of 30 in their pace of play. The Tom Thibodeau Knicks were a team built on defense and a fair amount of iso-ball from Jalen Brunson or Karl Anthony-Towns.

Brown’s offense would completely reinvent the way Knicks basketball is played. The former Sacramento head coach is known for his fast pace of play, constant ball movement, and deep rotations.

“Offensively, I like to play fast. We’re gonna try to play fast, make sure floor’s spaced.” Brown said during his introductory press conference as head coach.

That system should open up new opportunities for Brunson to contribute off the ball and for Towns to stretch the floor as a true hybrid big. Brown’s rotations also promise to be deeper, with role players like Josh Hart and Jordan Clarkson likely getting consistent touches rather than being left to watch from the corner.

The real test will be how quickly this roster adapts. Brown’s motion-heavy offense demands chemistry and trust, something this Knicks team already has plenty of. If they adjust early, New York could transform from a gritty, half-court grinder to one of the most fluid offenses in the conference.

A wide-open Eastern Conference

The East is wide up for grabs this season.

With key injuries sidelining playoff rivals like the Celtics and Pacers, the balance of power looks ready to shift. For the first time in years, the Knicks have a realistic path to the top.

Former playoff foes Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton suffered serious injuries that will keep them out most of 2025–26, leaving the Cavaliers, Knicks and Magic as the East’s most complete squads.

Cleveland, now fully healthy, remains New York’s biggest threat, with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland anchoring a team that mirrors the Knicks’ own mix of grit and star power.

The Knicks and Cavs will meet at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 22 for the season opener, a matchup that could preview an eventual playoff showdown.

If there was ever a year for New York to seize control of the East, this is it. With a modernized offense under Mike Brown and newfound depth across the board, the Knicks finally look like a team built to contend. Once again, the question isn’t whether they’ll make the playoffs. It’s how far they can go once they get there.

