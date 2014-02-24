Knicks cut ties with Udrih, MWP

Beno Udrih of the Knicks goes to the hoop against Jonas Valanciunas of the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 27, 2013. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Craig Barritt

The Knicks have waived point guard Beno Udrih and forward Metta World Peace, the team announced yesterday.

“We are disappointed that it did not work out for Beno and Metta here in New York,” Knicks president and general manager Steve Mills said.

Udrih played in 31 games and started 12 games this season for the Knicks. He averaged 5.6 points and 3.5 assists in 19.0 minutes per game this season.

Queensbridge native and St. John’s University product World Peace was plagued by injuries in his first and only season with his hometown Knicks. He played in just 29 games this season, including one start. In 13.4 mpg, he averaged 4.8 ppg.