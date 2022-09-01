Knicks lose Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes, Jazz trade All-Star to Cleveland

After months of rumors and speculation, the Knicks lost the sweepstakes for Jazz All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, as Utah traded the 25-year-old to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.

Cleveland will give up three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, along with Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton in exchange for Mitchell, according to ESPN.

The trade will include the 2025, 2027 and 2029 first-round picks from the Cavs, along with pick swaps in 2026 and 2028.

The Jazz entered a rebuilding process this offseason, beginning when they traded fellow All-Star Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves for a package of picks in early July. That left Mitchell on the trade block, and rumors immediately began swirling about a potential swap between Utah and the Knicks.

Mitchell, a native New Yorker, has family ties to the Big Apple, as several relatives live in the Five Boroughs — including his father, who serves as director of player relations for the New York Mets.

The Knicks had been hoping to bring Mitchell to Madison Square Garden to pair him with newly-signed point guard Jalen Brunson, along with recently-re-signed forward RJ Barrett, but the Cavaliers topped the offers that New York was willing to make.

Mitchell has made 3 All-Star appearances in his 5-year career, and has never missed the playoffs.

New York, led by team president Leon Rose, reportedly offered the Jazz Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier, additional salaries, and a pair of picks last month, but Utah rejected that advance in search of more future draft capital.

The Knikcs could have offered more picks, as they possess 9 selections over the next 5 drafts.

New York now retains their young core of Barrett, Toppin, Quinten Grimes and Immanuel Quickley heading into the coming season.

