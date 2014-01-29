Knicks eye retribution against Cavs

The Knicks will look to continue their revenge tour tonight when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Garden. …

The Knicks will look to continue their revenge tour tonight when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Garden. The last time the two teams met was back on Dec. 10, when the Cavs defeated the Knicks by 15 points at Quicken Loans Arena, dropping the Knicks’ record to 5-15.

On Tuesday night, the Knicks topped the Celtics, 114-88, and erased the memory of their 41-point loss earlier in the season. The Knicks will look to do the same tonight against Kyrie Irving and company. Incidentally, the blowout losses to the Celtics and Cavaliers came in back-to-back games.

The Knicks hold a two-game lead over Cleveland for 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The two teams are currently heading in opposite directions, however, as the Knicks have won three in a row and the Cavaliers have lost five of their last seven.

Carmelo Anthony, who is averaging 40.3 points per game during the Knicks’ winning streak, will look to continue his hot scoring tonight. The challenge will be containing Cavaliers point guard Irving, who along with Anthony was named a starter for the Eastern Conference All-Star team last week. Irving erupted for 37 points and 11 assists against the Knicks in December.