Knicks get gift-wrapped opponent in skidding Sixers

Amar’e Stoudemire of the Knicks looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, March 10, 2014. Photo Credit: MCT

All of a sudden, things are looking great for the Knicks. Phil Jackson is the new team president, the team has won seven in a row, and their next opponent hasn’t won since January. Yes, January.

The Knicks can extend the 76ers’ losing skid to 23 games on Friday night in Philadelphia.

It’s not hard to see why the Sixers are four losses away from equaling the Cavaliers’ 26-game slide from three seasons ago. They traded two of their top four players — Evan Turner and Spencer Hawes — at the trade deadline a month ago after trading 2013 All-Star Jrue Holiday in June. It’s painfully clear that Philly is looking to maximize its chances at the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft.

The Knicks, meanwhile, haven’t lost since March 3 and are coming off a big 92-86 win over the Eastern Conference-leading Pacers.

Carmelo Anthony has done his part during the streak, averaging 28.7 points over that span. Amar’e Stoudemire has stepped up as well, averaging 17.3 points and 6.1 rebounds in six of the seven games — not bad, considering his 27.2 minutes per game.

Odds are good the trend will continue Friday.