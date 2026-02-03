Giannis Antetokounmpo latest: Knicks’ hopes dwindling

Nov 29, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring his 21,000th career point in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks’ hopes of landing Giannis Antetokounmpo before the NBA’s trade deadline on Thursday seem to be growing dimmer by the day.

Stronger suitors are emerging from the pack of interested teams, specifically the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Miami Heat — all of whom can offer larger packages to the Milwaukee Bucks for the two-time MVP — per SNY’s Ian Begley.

Particularly from a draft capital standpoint, the Knicks have two first-round picks in 2026, but only three more through 2032. That would not be enough in a return that would include, say, Karl-Anthony Towns.

Their prospects would improve if they could include the Portland Trail Blazers to make it a three-team deal. It would allow the Bucks to potentially get the 2028, 2029, and 2030 selections they sent to the Blazers in the Damian Lillard deal, and the Knicks would help Portland pick up the established veterans they are looking for.

Multiple reports have tabbed New York as a more serious suitor for Antetokounmpo during the offseason, as team brass still appears content on giving this current group an opportunity to compete for a championship despite a concerning January.

Things have stabilized since then, with six straight wins, but falling short this spring would likely prompt president Leon Rose to reevaluate the fringes of the Knicks’ current core.

That sort of timing might work out just fine for the Knicks, anyway. There is nothing to suggest that the Bucks are in a hurry to deal arguably the greatest player in their history. Waiting until the offseason would provide enough time to ensure the king’s ransom they will likely get for the nine-time All-Star.

