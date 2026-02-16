Knicks trade target Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘As of today, I’m committed to the Milwaukee Bucks’

New York Knicks trade target Giannis Antetokounmpo pledged his allegiance to the Milwaukee Bucks, at least for now.

The two-time MVP reportedly green-lit a trade shortly before the NBA’s trade deadline on Feb. 5 after months of speculation, but the Bucks’ high price, coupled with a less-than-aggressive field of potential suitors, guaranteed he would stay in Milwaukee through the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

That is doing little to slow down trade rumors. With the Bucks sitting in 12th in the Eastern Conference, Antetokounmpo wants to win. It’s why he finally gave the OK for general manager Jon Horst to look for a deal, though he has repeatedly said he will never come out and say he wants to be traded.

The Bucks will likely re-enter the trade market over the summer to find a trade match and will have more time to do so. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo said all the right things to make an awkward situation a little lighter when speaking with ESPN over the weekend.

“As of today, I’m committed to the Milwaukee Bucks,” he said. “And I’m committed to the people that I work with: my teammates, the coaching staff, coach Doc (Rivers), and Jon in the front office. What I’ve said from the beginning of this year is that, out of my mouth and the way I’ve carried myself, you will never hear me say I don’t want to be a Milwaukee Buck.”

While this was an attempt at damage control to survive the rest of the season, the way things have played out has only helped the Knicks if they decide to go all-out for the perennial All-Star big man.

By the time Antetokounmpo is back on the market, the Knicks will have a better idea of just what this team needs. They were reportedly hesitant to put together a blockbuster because there is still a belief in this current team that they can make a championship run. Should they fall short this spring, that philosophy obviously changes.

They will also have more draft capital to put into a potential trade package this summer, which makes them a far more considerable threat in the Greek Freak sweepstakes.

