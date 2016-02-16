Knicks’ goals for the remainder of the 2015-16 season

Kristaps Porzingis has averaged 29.8 minutes since Jan. 1, but he has earned more playing time than that. Photo Credit: Melissa Kravitz

Losing 10 of their last 11 games cost the Knicks their head coach (Derek Fisher) and the chance to enter the home stretch with a .500 or better record.

But the season is far from over for the Knicks, who sit at 23-32 with 27 games left to play. Here’s what the team should do the rest of the way.

Make the playoffs

The Eastern Conference remains in flux for all but the two best (Cavaliers and Raptors) and two worst (76ers and Nets) teams, as seeds three through 13 are separated by just 9.5 games.

The Hornets currently sit eighth in the Eastern Conference at 27-26, five games ahead of the Knicks for the final playoff spot. If the Knicks can put their six-game skid in the rearview, they should be in postseason contention into April.

Let Porzingis play

It’s time to stop treating Kristaps Porzingis like a rookie. It’s clear he is the second-best player on the roster and he should be on the court more.

Porzingis has averaged 29.8 minutes since Jan. 1. That should jump to 32-34 the rest of the way, health permitting. And the majority of his added workload should come at the end of games.

Explore trading Melo

Team president Phil Jackson would be doing the Knicks a disservice by not at least entertaining the idea of moving All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The Knicks don’t appear to be on the cusp of NBA Finals contention at present, and Melo, 31, isn’t getting younger.

Anthony has a veto power over any deal, but if the Knicks received an enticing package of talent and/or picks that sent Melo to a title contender, it stands to reason he’d think about it.