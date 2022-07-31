Knicks/Jazz trade talks for Donovan Mitchell have stalled: Reports

Talks between the Knicks and Jazz about a potential trade Donovan Mitchell have “stalled” out, according to reports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the two sides, who had previously been discussing a trade that would send the 3x NBA All-Star Madison Square Garden, have cut off all series communications for “roughly” two weeks.

The news comes a week after reports emerged that 6 other teams had entered trade discussions for the 25-year-old shooting guard: the Hawks, Hornets, Heat, Kings, Raptors and Wizards.

Any trade between the Jazz and the Knicks would center around a package of young picks and future draft capital being shipped to Utah.

One major question in those talks revolved around the potential inclusion of Knicks forward RJ Barrett in a potential trade package, with Leon Rose and New York’s front office signaling that they intended to keep Barrett out of a deal.

Still, just a few weeks ago, a Mitchell-to-the-Knicks trade seemed likely, as New York currently possess 9 future draft picks over the next 5 years, along with a number of young assets, such as Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes.

But, as time moved on with no trade, the likelihood of seeing Mitchell at Madison Square Garden is dwindling.

For more coverage of Donovan Mitchell and the Knicks, head to amNY.com.

The Jazz are looking to move the star guard as they enter a rebuilding process, coming on the heels of the trade that sent their center, Rudy Gobert, to the Timberwolves in exchange for draft picks.

If Mitchell were to land in New York, he would slot nicely alongside newly-signed point guard Jalen Brunson to form one of the most formidable backcourts in the NBA.