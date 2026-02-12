Knicks signing Jeremy Sochan after being waived by Spurs

Feb 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) drives in against Dallas Mavericks guard AJ Johnson in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Free-agent forward Jeremy Sochan is signing with the New York Knicks after he clears waivers, according to his agent, Deirunas Visockas.

Per ESPN, the deal is for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Sochan was released by the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday and had as many as 10 teams showing interest. But the Knicks win the sweepstakes a week after a trade deadline in which they failed to bring in the wing depth that they had been looking for.

They get it now with the 6-foot-8 Sochan, who provides versatility and athleticism off the bench. Across his first three seasons in the NBA, he averaged 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He fell out of San Antonio’s rotation this season, as his minutes decreased from 25.3 per game last year to a paltry 12.8. The 22-year-old was averaging just 4.1 points per game and shooting 25.7% from 3-point range.

He provides far more size at either the 2 or 3 than what the Knicks are currently deploying with Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson, both of whom are 6-foot-5.

This is the second notable depth move the Knicks pulled off over the last week. After trading Guerschon Yabusele to the Chicago Bulls for Dalen Terry, they flipped him in a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans for frenetic guard Jose Alvarado, who is already making a significant impact three games into his New York career.

They had reportedly been in contact with the Spurs leading up to the trade deadline, but the Spurs were not interested in taking on Yabusele’s deal.

