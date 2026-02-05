Knicks land Jose Alvarado from Pelicans with Miles McBride facing extended absence

Jan 31, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) reacts to his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Knicks acquired point guard Jose Alvarado from the New Orleans Pelicans for Dalen Terry, two second-round draft picks, and cash in a deal they got in just before the NBA’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline on Thursday afternoon.

Known for his relentless defense and high energy, the veteran bolsters the Knicks’ bench as they gear up for what they hope is a deep playoff run.

Alvarado, a Brooklyn native who starred at Christ the King, was averaging 7.9 points with 3.1 assists, and just under one steal in just under 22 minutes per game. He signed an extension with the Pelicans last year and has a $4.5 million player option for next season.

The Knicks quickly flipped Terry, who they acquired from the Chicago Bulls for Gerschon Yabusele on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old Alvarado becomes a sixth-man option to back up the superstar point guard Jalen Brunson and be utilized as a late-game defensive option. More importantly, it is insurance in the backcourt after it was discovered that guard Miles McBride is dealing with a core injury and will undergo sports hernia surgery on Friday.

He is expected to miss an extended period of time, which obviously puts his season in considerable jeopardy. McBride had been dealing with an ankle injury that forced him to miss the Knicks’ previous five games, and further testing revealed this new issue.

New York had been heavily linked with Alvarado in recent weeks, as defensive reinforcements became a necessity during a miserable stretch January stretch in which they went 2-9.

His acquisition is a more modest move for a trade season that began with the illusions of grandeur like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jaren Jackson Jr., but the Bucks will be holding on to the two-time MVP, while the Grizzlies sent Jackson to the Utah Jazz.

