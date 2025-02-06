Knicks NBA trade deadline rumors: Mitchell Robinson staying put

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 20: Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks readies for play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center on November 20, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Knicks 117-100. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is not going anywhere, at least for the remainder of this season.

With the clock inching toward the NBA’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline on Thursday, multiple reports (most prominently by SNY’s Ian Begley) divulged that the Knicks were not trading their 7-foot big man, who is on the cusp of returning from ankle surgery that he underwent in May.

The 26-year-old was recently cleared for contact, which is perceived as the final major hurdle of his rehab. He will bolster New York’s frontcourt depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns by providing elite rim protection and rebounding ability—especially on the offensive side of the floor.

Trade rumors had swirled around Robinson in recent weeks, suggesting that the Knicks would be looking to get his $14 million off the books, considering he was relegated to a reserve role when Towns was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves over the summer.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Lakers were prominently linked to him after they traded Anthony Davis in the stunning blockbuster with the Dallas Mavericks, which landed them superstar Luka Doncic.

But trading what could be a vital piece of the depth equation for a team that needs dependable options off the bench — especially a Knicks team that has championship aspirations this season — could have had a negative impact on a team that has been forced to play Towns nearly 35 minutes per night.

Simply put, they could not have traded for a better depth option for the frontcourt than what they already have in Robinson.

Instead, Leon Rose sent seldom-used center Jericho Sims to the Milwaukee Bucks in the three-team deal, which saw Khris Middleton sent to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma. New York received 6-foot-5 veteran combo guard Delon Wright, who is a defensive specialist.

