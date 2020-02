The Knicks may not be atop the NBA standings, but the team leads the league when it comes to the …

The Knicks may not be atop the NBA standings, but the team leads the league when it comes to the big bucks.

Forbes magazine released its list of the most valuable basketball teams Wednesday and the Knicks came in first, at $1.4 billion.

The Big Apple’s other NBA representative, the Nets, came in fifth with a value of $780 million.

The Dolan family owns controlling interests in the Knicks, MSG and Cablevision.

Cablevision owns amNewYork