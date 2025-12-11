Knicks prep for 1st-ever NBA Cup semifinal vs. Magic, here’s how they got there

Dec 9, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts to a call during the second half against the Toronto Raptors during the 2025-26 NBA Emirates Cup at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

For the first time in the tournament’s three-year history, the Knicks will be heading to Vegas for the NBA Cup semifinals.

With their win on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors, New York broke its two-year streak of first-round losses in the NBA Cup. In 2023, they lost to the Bucks in the inaugural in-season tournament. In 2024, they fell to the Hawks at home.

Now, for the fourth time already this season, the Knicks will face the Orlando Magic on Saturday as they look to advance to the NBA Cup Finals.

Brunson leads the way with a high-scoring first half

Jalen Brunson had his highest scoring half this season with 26 points through the first two quarters.

He was lights out from three, knocking down four in the first quarter alone. He scored 20 points in the first quarter, but slowed down for the rest of the game.

Overall, he finished with 35 points on an efficient 13-19 shooting night, along with an excellent performance behind the arc, going 6-for-9 from three.

He’s had three straight 30-point games and is now averaging 28.3 points per game for the season. He looks to extend his streak in Vegas for the Cup Semifinals.

Strong second quarter seals the deal

After the first quarter, it seemed like we were in for a close, high-scoring matchup. Toronto was leading 39-35 after the first 12 minutes.

In the second quarter, the Knicks turned it around and absolutely dominated, outscoring Toronto 34-13.

OG Anunoby led the way on both sides of the ball, leading the team in scoring in the second with eight points. His defense in the second was key, getting two blocks and two steals. He finished the game with 13 points and 6 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns was right behind him with seven points in the second quarter on 3-for-5 shooting. He finished with a game-high 16 rebounds along with 14 points.

Villanova products Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges were also big on the defensive side, holding Raptors star forward Scottie Barnes to 2-of-6 shooting. They delivered offensively as well, with Hart finishing the night with 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting and Bridges going for 15 points on 6-for-14 shooting, along with three three-pointers.

Clarkson brings spark off the bench with McBride out

Before this win, New York was winless in games played without Miles McBride.

With McBride out due to an ankle sprain he suffered against the Magic on Dec. 7, Jordan Clarkson was the one to lead the second unit in scoring.

After going scoreless in 17 minutes in his last game, Clarkson bounced back with 12 points on 5-10 shooting.

In a game that saw most of the production from the starters, his 12 points off the bench were the highest on the team. Nobody else from the bench had more than one field goal attempted besides Clarkson.

