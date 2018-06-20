By virtue of holding the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Knicks can’t be too sure who they’ll be selecting Thursday. Too many variables exist for any level of certainty.

For fans, that means plenty of possibilities for who is set to join the team’s young core, led by All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis. Here’s a look at four players some of the major media outlets believe could wind up staying in New York after being drafted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Trae Young

The 6-2 guard drew a national following while starring for Oklahoma as a freshman. He led the country with averages of 27.4 points and 8.8 assists, and comparisons to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry are inescapable. He could go as high as the top three, but most expect him to be picked near the end of the top 10 or the early teens.

Michael Porter Jr.

Reports indicate the Knicks have strong interest in the Missouri product, who is more likely to be off the board by the ninth selection. The 6-11 forward could fall there, or the franchise may make a deal to land him. Once thought to be top-three talent, his stock took a hit after a back injury limited him to three collegiate games.

Collin Sexton

One of the top point guards in the draft, the 6-3 freshman posted some monster games for Alabama. He poured in 40 points against Minnesota in Brooklyn in a strange game that saw his team playing 3-on-5 by the end. Sexton is expected to be selected between pick Nos. 9 and 11.

Kevin Knox

The 6-9 forward from Kentucky, who won’t turn 19 until August, could be chosen anywhere from seventh to 15th, although his value has been trending upward since the end of the NCAA Tournament. Knox is known as a solid shooter who can defend multiple positions, providing crucial lineup versatility.