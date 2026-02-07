Knicks win streak ends following 118-80 blowout loss to Pistons

Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) is fouled by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) as they chase after a loose ball during the third quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks winning ways were stopped at eight consecutive games following a lackadaisical 118-80 road loss to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. Given the bonus basketball involved in the 134-127 double overtime win against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, it’s not entirely shocking that Mike Brown’s team lacked some zest in the loss that dropped the Knicks record to 33-19 on the season.

Mikal Bridges led the Knicks scoring effort with 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting. Jalen Brunson recorded 12 points on a 20% shooting effort (4-for-20), including 0-8 from behind the curved three-point arc. Josh Hart played 25 minutes despite being featured on the pre-game injury report with a left ankle sprain. OG Anunoby (right toe soreness) and Karl-Anthony Towns (right eye laceration) did not play against Detroit on Friday night.

Daniss Jenkins, an undrafted guard who played in New York for the St. John’s Red Storm in 2023-24, led the Pistons in scoring with 18 points off the bench. “I just wanted to come out and impact the game,” the second-year guard said postgame. “Just change that energy. My teammates played really well tonight. We all played a really good game.” .

It will be another quick turnaround for New York as the Knicks travel to visit the Boston Celtics for a 12:30 pm tip-off at TD Garden. Boston enters riding a five-game winning streak following a 98-96 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. The teams have split the season series so far in 2025-26 with the Knicks prevailing in early October and the Celtics winning at the beginning of December. Following tomorrow afternoon’s contest, New York and Boston will wrap up the season series near the end of the NBA’s regular season on April 9.

For more on the Knicks and the NBA, visit AMNY.com.