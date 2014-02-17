Knicks reportedly eye possible deals for Lowry, Teague

With the NBA trade deadline at 3 p.m. Thursday, the Knicks reportedly are still trying to upgrade the point guard …

With the NBA trade deadline at 3 p.m. Thursday, the Knicks reportedly are still trying to upgrade the point guard position and are interested in the Raptors’ Kyle Lowry and the Hawks’ Jeff Teague, according to ESPN.

The Knicks and Raptors discussed a deal for Lowry earlier in the season, but the Knicks balked at the idea of giving up a first-round draft pick. ESPN reported that the Knicks are now offering packages including Iman Shumpert, Beno Udrih and Raymond Felton but are still hesitant to part ways with either a first-round pick or rookie Tim Hardaway Jr.

Lowry, 27, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, is averaging career highs in both points (16.7) and assists (7.6) for Atlantic Division-leading Toronto.

According to ESPN, a three-team trade that includes the Hawks has been discussed. One scenario has Lowry coming to New York, Teague heading to Toronto and Iman Shumpert going to Atlanta from the Knicks. In another rumored deal, the Knicks would land Teague, 25, who is averaging 15.6 ppg and 7.2 apg in his fifth NBA season. These talks are believed to be in the early stages, however, according to ESPN.

Although Denver’s Andre Miller, who turns 38 on March 19, is also on their radar, the Knicks are looking for a younger solution at point guard.