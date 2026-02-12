Knicks smash 76ers in 49-point road blowout

Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The New York Knicks rode into the 2026 NBA All-Star break on a winning note after demolishing the Philadelphia 76ers in a 138-89 road victory in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night. Trade deadline acquisition Jose Alvarado led the Knicks in scoring with 26 points off the bench, while Karl-Anthony Towns secured another double-double behind a 21-point, 11-rebound effort. The win improves the Knicks to 35-20 on the 2025-26 campaign, while sending Philly to further down to Atlantic Division standings at 30-24.

It was one of the easier viewings for Knicks fans this season. New York recorded consecutive 36-point scoring efforts in the opening quarters that left the visitors with a 30-point halftime advantage. New York’s starting unit enjoyed a leisurely view from the bench as the final 10 minutes of the game drained off the clock in the lopsided win.

There are three more games on the NBA schedule on Thursday night before the NBA world shuts down for a brief break for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles, California. Jalen Brunson will start for Team USA, while Towns will serve as a reserve for Team World. Both players are expected to appear for Team Knicks in the 2026 NBA All-Star Shooting Stars squad alongside New York legend Allan Houston. The festivities for the NBA All-Star Game will take place between Feb. 13 and Feb. 15.

New York returns from the All-Star break with a tough test against the Detroit Pistons (40-13) at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 19. The Knicks have 27 games remaining in the 2025-26 regular season before attempting to become the first team to secure the Emirates NBA Cup and the NBA Championship in the same season.

