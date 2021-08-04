Knicks to sign Kemba Walker in hopes of finally finding franchise point guard

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York Knicks will be signing All-Star point guard Kemba Walker as he finalizes a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to multiple reports.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the deal will have an average annual value of “roughly” $8 million.

Walker had spent the last two seasons with the Boston Celtics before he was traded to the Thunder in June alongside a 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2025 second-round draft pick for Moses Brown, Al Horford, and a 2023 second-round pick. He had two years and $73 million remaining on his contract that is being bought out.

Now, the Bronx native who went to Rice High School is coming home to the Big Apple for what will be his 11th professional season after rising to star status with the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets organization before he was dealt to the Celtics in 2019.

The 31-year-old has averaged 19.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game over his 10-year career that has featured four All-Star Game selections and 2019 All-NBA honors.

Even before his ascension in the pros, Walker starred at UConn where he famously hit a stepback, game-winning jumper at the buzzer of the Big East quarterfinals against Pittsburgh at Madison Square Garden.

For the Knicks, the hope is that they have finally found their franchise point guard to build around for at least the next few seasons. Walker would lead the backcourt supported by Derrick Rose — who was brought back on a three-year, $43 million deal on Monday, and second-year standout Immanuel Quickley.