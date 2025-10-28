Knicks stars celebrate launch of 2025-26 Topps basketball cards

Fans lined up at 5 a.m. at the official NBA store in Manhattan, eager for the 6 p.m. event marking Topps’ return as the licensed trading card provider of the NBA for the first time since the 2009-10 season. Although the event started late, early arrivals hoped to meet Knicks stars Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart, as well as NBA legend Andre Iguodala, late-night host Seth Meyers, and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

Once the doors opened, Iguodala and Rubin launched the festivities with a livestream, picking cards from the new trading card line in the Topps lair beneath the NBA Store. Afterwards, Towns, Anunoby, and Hart held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark Topps’ launch. As the ceremony wrapped, the crowd roared, chanting, “Let’s go, Knicks!”

After the ribbon-cutting, the three Knicks and Rubin joined a panel hosted by Meyers. Rubin, who had acquired Topps through his company Fanatics a year earlier in Jan. 2022, said, “New York fans are the best… so excited for the NBA to be back with Topps, what a great launch.” The stars later met fans, mainly kids, and signed their cards, creating an all-out frenzy.

Excitement for the return of the trading card endeavor extended to the Knicks’ superstars as well. “We love people that collect the cards… and for them it brings them joy,” said Knicks shooting guard Hart. Towns agreed, adding, “It’s nostalgic… it gives adults a chance to relive their childhood and children a chance to be with their parents.”

With the line stretching down three city blocks, the hype definitely matched the night. It was a star-studded evening for such an exciting feat.

