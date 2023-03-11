Kodai Senga injury: Mets SP dealing with finger discomfort

New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga was scratched from his scheduled start on Saturday against the Washington Nationals for what the team has described as “discomfort at the base of his right index finger.”

He will undergo imaging on the finger before the Mets provide an update and a potential timetable regarding the issue. Reliever John Curtiss was chosen to start in his place for the exhibition scrimmage.

Senga had made just one start during spring training, which came last week against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing just one run on one hit in two innings of work with a pair of strikeouts.

The 30-year-old right-hander was signed to a five-year, $75 million contract this offseason, allowing the star hurler to make the jump from Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan to the majors. While he’ll have to adjust to life in the United States, Senga has also had to work on adapting to a larger baseball, a steeper mound, and the newly-instituted pitch clock.

There is also a stricter workload that the Mets have instituted upon him considering he had only thrown over 150 innings twice in 11 seasons.

This is an updating story.

