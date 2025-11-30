Kyle Palmieri’s torn ACL the latest brutal Islanders injury: ‘I don’t think you could replace them’

Nov 28, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Kyle Palmieri (21) falls to the ice after an injury against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

ELMONT, NY — New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy has the non-envious role of trying to fill out his team’s lineup after top-six forward Kyle Palmieri went down with a season-ending torn ACL in Friday’s loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena.

The veteran winger got tangled up with Flyers forward Jamie Drysdale roughly four and a half minutes into the second period before awkwardly falling on his left leg. He needs surgery on the ACL, which will sideline him for the next six to eight months.

It is the second prominent injury that the Islanders have suffered in as many weeks. One of their top defensemen, Alex Romanov, is out five to six months after suffering a shoulder injury that requires surgery after he was slammed into the boards on a brutal hit from behind by Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen.

“Especially the fact that it’s two guys within two weeks. Romanov and now [Palmieri],” Roy said on Sunday prior to his team’s matinee against the Washington Capitals. “They’re important players on our team, and they are guys who are really hard to replace. I don’t think you could replace them. But it’s an opportunity for others to show something and take advantage of the situation.”

Palmieri was officially placed on injured reserve on Sunday morning. The Islanders recalled Marc Gatcomb from AHL Bridgeport to take his roster spot, though Max Shabanov is tabbed as Palmieri’s replacement on the second line next to Emil Heineman and Bo Horvat.

The 34-year-old Long Island native had recorded six goals with 12 assists through 25 games this season, with the final helper of his season likely to be his most famous one yet. After finding a way to get back to his feet after suffering the injury in the corner of the Flyers’ zone, Palmieri stripped the puck from defenseman Emil Andrae while heading back to the bench and fed it to an on-rushing Jonathan Drouin, who fed Emil Heineman for a goal.

“When you know how bad the injury is and after the play he made, it makes you think how courageous it was,” Roy said. “That was unbelievable. We won’t replace him, but I hope that [Shabanov] will take advantage of the situation.

