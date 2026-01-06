Kyle Tucker rumors: Where Mets, Yankees stand

Oct 2, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (30) is greeted in the dugout after scoring against the San Diego Padres during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

We are approaching the end of the first week of 2026, and Kyle Tucker’s market remains stagnant.

The outfielder considered by many to be the best free agent available on the market visited the Toronto Blue Jays’ facilities last month, but there has been little movement since.

It has cast doubt on the chances of him getting the long-term contract — something like 10 or 11 years for $400 million — in considerable doubt. So much so that USA Today’s Bob Nightengale speculated that Tucker might have to take a shorter-term deal with a higher average annual salary.

Whether that impacts his market remains to be seen. Both the Mets and Yankees, along with the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants, and Los Angeles Dodgers are circling, but not necessarily aggressors here, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

“There hasn’t ben much substantial movement by any of them to actually get a deal done,” Feinsand wrote.

With that, the Blue Jays remain the favorite even after signing Japanese infielder Kazuma Okamoto to a four-year, $60 million deal and starter Dylan Cease, while maintaining discourse with free-agent infielder Bo Bichette. They are the only big-market team that is acting like just that in hopes of taking that last step after pushing the Dodgers to the brink in Game 7 of the World Series.

As for the Mets and Yankees, Cody Bellinger remains the priority. The left-handed outfielder is the Bronx Bombers’ prime concern and have made a pair of offers, but the feeling is that Bellinger and his representation are not moving on their wishes.

The Mets have remained on the fringe of the conversation for the 30-year-old former MVP. They need to find a replacement for Brandon Nimmo, who they traded to Texas for Marcus Semien in Novemer, in left field. They could also use some insurance at first base. After Pete Alonso walked to the Baltimore Orioles with no resistance, David Stearns brought in career middle infielder Jorge Polanco to take over at first.

