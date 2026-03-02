Jets QB search: Kyler Murray remaining significant option

The New York Jets find themselves in quarterback purgatory ahead of the start of the NFL’s new year on March 11.

Their search for a franchise passer remains fruitless; they have the No. 2 pick in a one-quarterback draft, and the free-agent market is not necessarily teeming with bona fide No. 1 options.

But Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be available in one way or another, and he could be a top option for Gang Green as they hope to take a step forward after general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn’s nightmare first season in charge.

The 28-year-old two-time Pro Bowler has his shortcomings. His dedication to his craft has often been questioned, his play has been significantly inconsistent, and injuries have been a problem.

But at the end of the day, he is a talent that can be inserted under center immediately, and it makes the Jets’ punchless offense significantly better than it was with Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, or Brady Cook running the offense. In his last full season, 2024, Murray completed 68.8% of his passes for 3,851 yards, 26 total touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while going 8-9 in 17 games.

The Jets have won eight games over the last two seasons combined.

The Cardinals have been looking for a trade partner to make a deal for Murray, but those previously stated concerns, coupled with a contract that has two big-money years left — he carries a $52.6 million cap hit in 2026 and a $43.5 million hit in 2027 before a team option for 2028 — and his market is bare.

Murray himself has reportedly said he would prefer to be released so he can choose his next destination, and, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it is being seriously considered.

The Jets would have plenty of competition, including from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings.

