Kyrie Irving says goodbyes in early morning Tweet to Nets fans

The Dallas Maverick won’t be making a trip to Brooklyn to face the Nets again this season, so Kyrie Irving will have to wait to say his goodbyes to Nets fans in person, but he took to social media early Monday morning to thank Brooklyn fans for their support.

Irving had remained quiet following the news that he was traded by the Nets to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon. The NBA superstar finally broke his silence just after 2 a.m.

“Thank you NetsWorld fans and supporters for the Love on and off the court,” Irving Tweeted. “I will forever be grateful I got to live out my dream I had as a Kid with y’all. It will always be Love from me and my family.”

The point guard had enjoyed plenty of support in Brooklyn during his time with the Nets and regularly received the loudest cheers during player introductions at Barclays Center. However, a smattering of boos were heard on Saturday night when his image came on the video board.

The game was played roughly 24 hours after his request to be traded became public knowledge and Irving did not play in Saturday’s win over the Washington Wizards.

Irving is likely to receive a warmer welcome in Brooklyn when he does come back next season with his new team, but perhaps not from ownership or New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Both seemed to get parting shots at Irving as he was on his way out.

It was reported by NBA insider Marc Stein that one of the objectives of team owner Joe Tsai was to not trade Irving to his preferred destination, the Los Angeles Lakers, and by sending him to Dallas general manager Sean Marks met the organization’s objective.

Tsai was likely not thrilled with all the drama that has engulfed Irving at times, including this season when he was suspended eight games for sharing a film on his social media that was filled with antisemitic rhetoric.

On Monday morning, Adams got his shot in during an interview with NY1 when he was asked about the trade.

Before wrapping up, @patkiernan and @NYCMayor Adams also talked about Kyrie Irving's departure from the Brooklyn Nets, with Adams saying: "No matter how much talent you have, your ability to interact with your colleagues is more important." pic.twitter.com/XpHvMiYf2P — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) February 6, 2023

“If City Hall was a professional sports team, and you had an employee who gave you as much drama as Kyrie Irving is giving to the Brooklyn Nets, what would you do if that employee said, ‘Could you trade me’ — would you do the trade?” NY1 anchor Pat Keirnan asked.

The question prompted Adams to laugh before responding.

“I will find the team that beats us the most and send him to that team, because then we’ll start beating that team,” the mayor said. “It’s about synergy in energy. No matter how much talent you have, your ability to interact with your colleagues is more important. One player can bring down the synergy of the team — and so I would send him to the team that beats us the most so we can start winning better.”

Irving and Adams had butted heads while the basketball star was unable to play home games at Barclays Center last season due to the city’s vaccine mandate. It was eventually lifted for professional athletes in March.

